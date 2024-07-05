ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 4.7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 128,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 927,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACDC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,396,855.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 194,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.