Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTLE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Vital Energy Company Profile



Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

