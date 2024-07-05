Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

DDS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.29. 19,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.22. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.85 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

