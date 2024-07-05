Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,884 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 227.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 78.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $16.56. 15,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,400. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

