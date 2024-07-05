Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 45,514 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SiriusPoint worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 486,323 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

