Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Trading Up 1.2 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.85. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$61.81 and a 52 week high of C$104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.