Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 6.6%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.19 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). 249,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 346,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Power Metal Resources Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Power Metal Resources

In related news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,126.99). 45.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

