PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. PG&E makes up approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of PG&E worth $32,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,134. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

