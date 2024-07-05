Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

