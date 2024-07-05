Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.90. Pearson shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 9,603.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

