Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

