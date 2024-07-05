On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 74.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

ON Stock Up 0.7 %

ONON traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

