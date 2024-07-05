NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.68 and last traded at $126.43. 85,469,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 475,728,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.34.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,879,590 shares of company stock worth $334,080,785. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 810.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

