Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 3,139,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,082,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 337,071 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.