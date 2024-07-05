Norden Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,280. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

