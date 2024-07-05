Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Up 0.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. 20,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 40,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

