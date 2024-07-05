NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 1.8%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 25,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 66,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of C$27.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.74.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.