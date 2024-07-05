NetMind Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007259 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $152.77 million and $5.05 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,220,266 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.29989443 USD and is down -14.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,688,595.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

