NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.38 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and approximately $357.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00007721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,792,245 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,602,671 with 1,094,285,341 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.94629726 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $345,839,841.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.