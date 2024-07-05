Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $540,007.71 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,143.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.64 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

