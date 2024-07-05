MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.51 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

