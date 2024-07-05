Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $9.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00015463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,411,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,028,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

