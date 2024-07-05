Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 657,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,648. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

