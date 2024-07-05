Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.12 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $512.34 million and approximately $42.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,172,094,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,315,487 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,171,987,185.8400393 with 1,128,106,826.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.42903529 USD and is down -12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $37,185,480.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

