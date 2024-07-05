Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.1 %

TIGO opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 61,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

