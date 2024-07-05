MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

