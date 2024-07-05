Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 497.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $215,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.38. 645,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

