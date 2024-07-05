Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. 7,455,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $623.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

