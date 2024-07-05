MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $36.00

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $36.00 or 0.00063619 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $204.69 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.7832491 USD and is down -19.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $25,278,770.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

