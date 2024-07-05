Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 5.9 %

MTA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 175,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTA

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.