Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 5.9 %
MTA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 175,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTA
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.