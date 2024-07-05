Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Sempra comprises about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.2% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE remained flat at $75.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,261,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

