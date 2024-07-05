Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Relx by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $4,398,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Relx by 21.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Relx by 94.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

RELX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 491,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

