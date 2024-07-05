Manta Network (MANTA) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $285.40 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.94746962 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $38,633,996.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

