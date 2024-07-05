Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Magna International Price Performance
Shares of TSE MG opened at C$58.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$55.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.21). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magna International Increases Dividend
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.