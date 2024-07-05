Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$58.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$55.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.21). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

