Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.20

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.78 ($0.52), with a volume of 278879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,162.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

