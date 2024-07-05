LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LFMD

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.