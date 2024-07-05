Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 11,998 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

