Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 3.2%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 14,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 42,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Largo Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of C$56.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.013504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

