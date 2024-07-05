KWB Wealth Trims Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after buying an additional 208,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 554,338 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

