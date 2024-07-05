KWB Wealth Acquires 162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

