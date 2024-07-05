Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KR. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,619,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,220,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

