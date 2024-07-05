Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 531 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.