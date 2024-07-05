Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 127 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 839,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

