Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.99. 475,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

