Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

VGT stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

