Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 7,657,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,241,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

