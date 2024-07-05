JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 548 ($6.93). 166,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 328,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.83).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.58. The firm has a market cap of £798.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,611.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

