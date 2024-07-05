JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price target on the stock.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.26).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.64) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 892.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,097.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.22. The company has a market capitalization of £10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,146.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,797.24). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

