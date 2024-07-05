JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $59.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

DINO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

