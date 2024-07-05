JOE (JOE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.09 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $93.03 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,694,222 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

